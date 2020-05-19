Dead horse found tied up near Baton Rouge Zoo

BAKER - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a bizarre situation after a horse was found dead and tied up against a fence.

The horse was found in Baker along Gibbens Road near the Baton Rouge Zoo.

Police were called out to the scene Sunday morning after receiving a phone call about a dead horse that was dropped off. Upon arrival, the investigators found the horse's back legs tied to a fence.

"It's unusual... no one just comes and dumps a horse here ya know," said Durvin Vessell, lives just a few blocks from where the horse was found and he also owns horses. "It's out of the ordinary I mean, you just don't do that to an animal."

Investigators believe that the horse was already dead when it was tied up along the fence, since the ground wasn't altered. However, police say whoever is responsible could face animal cruelty charges.

Animal Control was on scene to scanned the horse for microchips and DNA. Department of Public Works was also on scene to assist with moving the horse. Crews used heavy machinery to move the horse.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information about the horse or its owner to please contact authority.