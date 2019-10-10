Dead fish plaguing algae-clogged lakes at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Dead fish are now floating to the top of the algae-clogged City Park Lake—but BREC officials say there's not much they can do about it.

"University Lake and City Park Lake have been plagued by fish kills since they were created. The first occurring in 1948," Amanda Takacs, Director National of Resource Management at BREC said.

BREC is responsible for maintaining City Park Lake. Officials say the record-high temperatures are keeping the lakes shallow. Shallow water leads to more vegetation growth, taking the oxygen out of the water which ultimately kills the fish.

BREC also has a long-range master plan for the lakes, calling for upgrades and dredging to deepen the lake and help prevent the killing of fish.

"It's our most visited park. We are committed to taking care of it. The lake is a priority," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said.

Wilson is hoping to have funding in place for the lake renovations sometime next year.

The dead fish will be removed from the lake on Friday morning. But as long as the weather stays warm, more are expected to die.