Dead body recovered in Ponchatoula; tattoo may be identifying factor

PONCHATOULA - Police are looking for help identifying the body of an unknown female.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office described the female as five feet six inches tall with a medium-large build. There is also a tattoo on the left forearm of two jesters and the phrase "Smile Now Cry Later."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245 or the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985)345-6150.