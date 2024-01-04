47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dead body found floating in Black Bayou in Gonzales

58 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, January 04 2024 Jan 4, 2024 January 04, 2024 6:42 PM January 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A dead female with no apparent injuries was found floating in Black Bayou near Roddy Road, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Detectives responded to reports about the body around 9:20 a.m. Monday. Detectives are still awaiting an autopsy to confirm an official cause of death and identification.

Trending News

This is an ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days