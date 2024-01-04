45°
Dead body found floating in Black Bayou in Gonzales

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A dead female with no apparent injuries was found floating in Black Bayou near Roddy Road, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Detectives responded to reports about the body around 9:20 a.m. Monday. Detectives are still awaiting an autopsy to confirm an official cause of death and identification.

This is an ongoing investigation.

