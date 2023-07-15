86°
Latest Weather Blog
Dead body found along South Flannery Road
BATON ROUGE - The coroner has been called after a dead body was found along South Flannery Road.
Authorities received reports of a dead body at Flannery Road Park around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
The victim is believed to have been shot to death.
Details are limited at this time.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville sheriff gives update on Dow plant explosion Friday night
-
Explosion at Dow chemical plant caught on video
-
Meteor lit up the sky in south Louisiana early Friday morning
-
Reported meteor spotted early Friday morning
-
BATON ROUGE ZYDECO: New hockey team name, logo revealed; more info about...