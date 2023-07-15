Dead body found along South Flannery Road

86°
Saturday, July 15 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - The coroner has been called after a dead body was found along South Flannery Road.

Authorities received reports of a dead body at Flannery Road Park around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim is believed to have been shot to death.

Details are limited at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

