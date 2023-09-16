81°
DEA task force member arrested by state police in drug probe
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police have arrested a second investigator assigned to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force.
Maj. Doug Cain, a State Police spokesman, says 49-year-old Karl Newman, a longtime deputy with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, was booked Thursday on counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and abuse of office.
Newman is being held without bail in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
The arrest comes a month after troopers booked Johnny Domingue, another Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who had been assigned to the DEA task force.
Online jail records do not list an attorney for Newman.
