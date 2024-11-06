DCFS urges EBT cardholders to change PIN after skimming devices located across state

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Children and Family Services urges all EBT cardholders to change their PIN after multiple skimming devices were discovered at retail locations across Louisiana.

DCFS will sent text alerts directly to EBT cardholders urging users to change their card's PIN as a result. DCFS also urges cardholders to update their PIN every 30 days,

Local and federal authorities have been notified and are investigating these incidents.