DC sniper drops resentencing request amid change in Virginia law

NORFOLK, VA - One of two men responsible for a deadly shooting spree that began in Baton Rouge has dropped his bid for resentencing in light of a new law that may allow for his parole.

According to ABC News, 34-year-old Lee Boyd Malvo has dropped his push for resentencing in the crime spree that happened more than 15 years ago. The report cites a change in Virginia state law that would allow Malvo and others sentenced as juveniles to be eligible for parole after 20 years.

Malvo was 17 years old when he went on a cross-country shooting spree with John Allen Muhammad, his accomplice. The two fired off round after round of random gunfire in places, killing 10 people and wounding three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, putting the country on edge.

Muhammad was executed for the slayings. Prior to the sniper case, Muhammad was charged in the Baton Rouge killing of beauty shop manager Hong Im Ballenger on Sept. 23, 2002.

Malvo and Muhammad also shot a man outside a Baton Rouge shopping center before Ballenger's murder. The victim in the August 2002 shooting survived. Malvo eventually wrote a letter from prison apologizing to the victim when he realized the man was alive.