DC's March for Life to highlight gains by abortion opponents
WASHINGTON - For the first time in years, abortion opponents will have all the political momentum when they hold their annual rally on the National Mall.
The March for Life is held each year to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. The group says Vice President Mike Pence will address Friday's rally. The group adds no president or vice president has ever spoken previously at the event, now in its 44th year.
One of President Donald Trump's top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, also is on the speakers' list.
Trump has signed an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions. And Republicans in Congress are seeking to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood and to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
