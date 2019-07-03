85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DC expects feds to pay for any July 4 damage

2 hours 4 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, July 03 2019 Jul 3, 2019 July 03, 2019 10:52 AM July 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The District of Columbia says it expects the federal government to pay for any damage to roads caused by military tanks and other heavy vehicles brought to city for President Donald Trump's Fourth of July event.
  
Kevin Donahue, the city's deputy mayor for public safety, tells The Associated Press that civil engineers will assess roads and bridges after the holiday to determine if there's been damage.
  
Donahue says the city had little choice but to accept the tanks and other heavy equipment despite objections to Trump's plan by the City Council.
  
Trump's planned addition to the usual Fourth of July festivities includes displays of military hardware, flyovers by military aircraft, a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial and a longer-than-usual fireworks show.
  
__

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days