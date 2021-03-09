Days of warming ahead, rain chances slim

The first weather headline of the week will be a gradual warming trend with highs in the 80s possible by Wednesday and Thursday. Secondarily, there will be very little rain through, at least, the workweek.

Next 24 Hours: Tuesday will begin about 10 degrees warmer than Monday. Low temperatures will settle in the mid 40s beneath clear skies. Southeast winds will continue into the afternoon hours and will work with sunshine to drive high temperatures back into the mid 70s.

Up Next: A warming trend will continue through the week. On Wednesday, a few more clouds will be noted, but high temperatures will challenge 80 degrees. By Thursday and Friday, mornings will be near 60 degrees with afternoons crossing that 80 degree mark. Unfortunately, the days of full sunshine and blue sky will be past and clouds may become the main feature up top. Even a stray shower is possible Thursday afternoon into the weekend. However, no washouts are foreseen at this time. We may have to keep an eye on Sunday night for the next chance of impactful weather in the form of rain and thunderstorms. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A large area of surface high pressure drifting across the Eastern Seaboard will continue control the weather through Tuesday. Expect southeast winds to cause gradual warming in highs and lows. Onshore flow also provides an increase in low-level moisture and therefore some clouds will start to appear by the afternoon. With little change to winds on Wednesday, expect a continuation of the warming trend with lows in the 50s and highs nearing the 80s. Alas, by Thursday and Friday, days of Gulf moisture streaming into the region will finally reach a point where clouds become the dominant feature in skies and some very isolated, weak showers could develop. By the end of next weekend, a deep shortwave trough will be cutting across the southern third of the country. As this trough approach the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, it is expected to take on a negative tilt, which is a more favorable orientation for stronger thunderstorms.

A very quiet week of weather is ahead in the #BatonRouge area. It is that time of year though; there will be the occasional threat for severe thunderstorms ? and that may be in the cards for parts of Louisiana on Sunday. #LaWX pic.twitter.com/R1IgOyOlhI — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) March 8, 2021

While it is too early to dig into the parameters and talk about specifics, the Storm Prediction Center has already outlined areas of northwestern Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas with an outlook for severe weather. Should the system track a little farther south, it could be something to watch in the Baton Rouge area as well.

--Josh

