Days ahead of moratorium vote, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment says no action would be 'missed opportunity'

ASCENSION PARISH - Parish President Clint Cointment's pitch to council members is simple. The can has been kicked down the road for too long in Ascension Parish.

"How many people have to flood before you take action," said Cointment.

Sights of flooded roads are pushing Cointment to push for a pause on development within the parish. Talks of a moratorium have caused residents to flood council meetings in support.

"We have to do something about the subdivision regulations that are not addressing the drainage," Cointment added.

Developers are against it, with council members following across the spectrum. Earlier this month, WBRZ reached out to all 11 council members, hearing back from seven. Four of whom support Cointment's original proposal. At the time, two said if changes weren't made, they would vote in opposition.

A vote will be taken Thursday. Cointment's biggest concern heading into the meeting is that some council members will dilute the moratorium so much that it will become meaningless.

Cointment says he does expect the moratorium to pass come Thursday, although only time will tell if it will look anything like his original proposal.