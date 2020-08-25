Days after deadly shooting outside Trader Joe's, arrest warrant issued for alleged gunman

BATON ROUGE- The person accused of gunning down another man in a popular shopping center over the weekend is now wanted for murder several days after the killing, police announced Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it issued an arrest warrant for Jace Boyd, 24, on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The incident happened Saturday, leading to the death of 61-year-old Danny Buckley in the Trader Joe's Parking lot on Perkins Road. The Business Report cited sources earlier this week saying Buckley was panhandling and that the gun may have been fired in self-defense.

The coroner's office shared findings from its autopsy Tuesday morning saying Buckley died from a gunshot to the abdomen.

The announcement of an arrest warrant came amid mounting pressure for the department to look deeper into the killing, which did not lead to an arrest on the night of the shooting.

Tuesday the mayor-president released a statement calling for a fair investigation.

"I am very concerned about the incident that occurred this past weekend outside of a local business, and I am still gathering information from the public and law enforcement. The situation is still under investigation and I have spoken with Chief Murphy Paul and asked him to conduct a fair and transparent review of what happened. I appreciate the citizens who have come forward with information thus far, and welcome any other information citizens might have. Every citizen deserves to be treated justly, and I promise to the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish that this investigation will be conducted fairly."