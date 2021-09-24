Days after deadly shooting, district attorney moves to revoke West Baton Rouge bar's liquor license

PORT ALLEN - Standing before West Baton Rouge Parish council members Thursday, Tony Clayton might as well have been standing before a jury in a courtroom, as he made his case for the parish to hold a hearing on suspending or revoking the liquor license for Raxx Bar & Grill, days after a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot.

"Raxx is a problem," Clayton told the council. "Whatever we've got to do. It's not meant to be open, guys."

Council members voted unanimously to authorize parish president Riley 'Pee Wee' Berthelot to hold the hearing Clayton requested.

17-year-old Ronald Campbell was arrested over the weekend, charged with second-degree murder. Campbell is accused of shooting and killing Trey Allen outside of Raax. Sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Allen was trying to break up a fight.

It's believed Campbell, who Clayton plans to try as an adult, was partying inside the bar beforehand. During his presentation to council members, he argued the bar has a history of serving alcohol to those underage.

"Let me put it this way, when you mix minors, alcohol, and weapons, you're asking for explosive activity," Clayton said.

As Clayton made his impassioned plea, he said this weekend's shooting is only the latest instance of violence at the bar. Combing through a stack of police reports he told council members several other cases prove a pattern of criminal activity taking place there.

Should the bar be allowed to continue operating, Clayton fears retaliation, citing intelligence investigators have received.

"They will have AR-15s," Clayton said. "They will have guns behind every blade of grass, over by that truck stop, I mean that railroad, at Camile's. When they come out, they will mow them down."

Citing safety concerns, ATC has already suspended Raax's permit to sell liquor. Clayton says that hearing will be held Oct. 5.

West Baton Rouge officials will hold a hearing on the bar's parish permits Oct. 14.