Daycare yet to appeal revoked license after child left in van, could face closure

ST. AMANT – Time to appeal is running out for a daycare in Ascension Parish where a child was left in a hot car last month. The license for A-Z Kidz Zone Daycare and Learning Center was revoked after the incident.

The business has a chance to appeal, but with only one day left to so, that hasn't happened yet. If the owner doesn't, the business will be forced to shut down on Monday.

“I would hate it. It would break my heart and it’s already got me rattled right now,” said Jordan Venable, who has brought her kids to the daycare for the past 5 years. “I never thought my kids would go anywhere else.”

Back in June, the WBRZ Investigative Unit learned a 5-year-old girl was left inside a white van in the daycare parking lot coming back from a field trip. The family, upset and thankful their daughter is still alive, learned about the incident through the little girl. Two weeks later, the Louisiana Department of Education revoked the daycare’s license.

“It was one of the most shocking things because it was like not my daycare, not mine, not mine,” said Venable.

The business is allowed to remain open 15 days after the license is revoked giving the owner time to appeal. While the owner was advised by his lawyer not to do an interview with WBRZ, he said he does plan to appeal. The owner also said the employee responsible for leaving the child in the car has been let go, and they have updated their vans with more security features.

The owner has until midnight Friday to appeal. Right now, nearly 80 kids attend the daycare.