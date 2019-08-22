Daycare under investigation after child found wandering near roadway

GONZALES - An early learning center in Ascension Parish is being investigated after a passerby found a small boy walking aimlessly through a parking lot.

Video posted on social media around noon shows the small child outside the Little Learner's Preparatory Academy in Gonzales. In the video, a good Samaritan is seen corralling the child out of the nearby roadway and guiding him back toward the building.

The owner of Little Learner’s Preparatory Academy in Gonzales tells me what happened involving a child roaming near the street outside is not what it seems. I asked her to explain and she told me she wishes she could @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/QwQiqO3BtM — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) August 21, 2019

The Department of Education confirmed it is looking into the incident.