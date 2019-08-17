Day-long surface street, I-10 exit congestion around LSU as students move to campus

BATON ROUGE - Traffic backed up significantly on surface streets around LSU Saturday as students moved back to campus - or moved in for the first time.

Saturday was LSU move-in day ahead of the fall semester.

As of lunch, there was nearly stand-still traffic on Stanford, Highland Road and heavy slowdowns on Perkins Road between Acadian and the overpass area.

Traffic was virtually gridlocked on most of Stanford and similar congestion was seen on Highland Road between downtown and LSU.

There was midday congestion on I-10 as traffic exited from I-10 W to the Dalrymple, the most direct exit to campus housing.

Congestion can be tracked HERE on the live WBRZ traffic map.

Congestion should peak in the middle of the day and slowly decrease into Saturday evening.

Southern University students moved to campus earlier in the week. The Jags were planning week-long and weekend welcoming events at its riverside campus.

The university students are the last wave of back-to-school excitement; Area school districts returned to class earlier.

