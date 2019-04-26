73°
Day 2 at New Orleans Jazz Fest: Sunshine and Santana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Sunshine and Santana. Both are expected to be welcome sights on the second day of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
There have been some disappointments in the run-up to the 50th annual Jazz Fest. The celebration was to have been marked by a May 2 performance by the Rolling Stones but the group had to cancel for health reasons. So did Fleetwood Mac.
Then there were the storms that delayed Thursday's opening. Friday's forecast calls for warm, dry weather for the dozens of acts that will play throughout the day on 10 stages. Santana is set to close out a main stage in the evening.
Other highlights include high school choirs raising spirits in the Gospel Tent and Grammy winner Terence Blanchard at the WWNO Jazz Tent.
