Davis leaves with injured hip as Pelicans get first win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis scored 17 points before leaving at halftime with a bruised right hip, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-105 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.



Davis helped the Pelicans (1-6) build an 18-point halftime lead that never dipped below 14 points even after he left.



Team officials said X-rays on the All-Star forward's hip were negative, but they were holding him out as a precaution.



Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points for Dallas, which trailed 37-36 after Zaza Pachulia's basket before the Pelicans went on an 18-0 run that began with three straight baskets by Davis.