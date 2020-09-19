70°
Davis leaves with injured hip as Pelicans get first win

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Wednesday, November 11 2015 Nov 11, 2015 November 11, 2015 7:46 AM November 11, 2015 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Anthony Davis scored 17 points before leaving at halftime with a bruised right hip, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-105 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

Davis helped the Pelicans (1-6) build an 18-point halftime lead that never dipped below 14 points even after he left.

Team officials said X-rays on the All-Star forward's hip were negative, but they were holding him out as a precaution.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points for Dallas, which trailed 37-36 after Zaza Pachulia's basket before the Pelicans went on an 18-0 run that began with three straight baskets by Davis.

