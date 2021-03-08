David Simoneaux, Jr, named new head football coach at Catholic High

BATON ROUGE - David Simoneaux, Jr, was named the new head football coach at Catholic High in Baton Rouge Monday.

Simoneaux has been the coach at Catholic Pointe Coupee for the last six season. While there, he led the Hornets to the state championship game in 2019. Before Catholic Pointe Coupee, Simoneaux was on the staff of the Central Wildcats and formerly his alma mater, Parkview Baptist School.

He was named the Class 1A Louisiana High School Coach of the Year by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association and four-time District Head Coach of the Year. His career record is 49-21.

While a student at Parkview Baptist, he was part of the team to make it to the 2001 3A State Championship, the first in school history.

Former Catholic High head coach Gabe Fertitta left the program in February to take a position on the Louisville Cardinals.

“I’m honored and humbled to become a part of this incredible school community,” Simoneaux said Monday. “I’m looking forward to honoring the tradition here and continuing to elevate the legacy of the school’s thriving football program.”

“When we hire a coach, we not only look for him to have the ability to perform on the field, the individual must also have the ability to work in the classroom with our students,” Principal Lisa Harvey said. “Coach Simoneaux exudes all of the traits we look for in a leader and teacher of our students. I am confident he will maintain our tradition of excellence – both in athletics and academics – while also helping to instill Gospel values according to Catholic tradition and the spirit of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.”

Catholic High received more than 100 applications for the head coaching job, but "Simoneaux was our guy,” Kelly said.