77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

David Joseph confirmed as federal judge in Louisiana

2 hours 54 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 July 29, 2020 5:45 AM July 29, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former federal prosecutor has been confirmed by the Senate as a new federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana.

Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy praised Tuesday’s confirmation of David Joseph as the state’s newest U.S. district judge in a joint news release.

President Donald Trump nominated Joseph to the federal bench in November. He had served as U.S. Attorney in the Western District since 2018.

The district covers 42 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes and includes the cities of Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days