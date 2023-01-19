63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash co-founder, dies at 81

1 hour 35 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, January 19 2023 Jan 19, 2023 January 19, 2023 4:35 PM January 19, 2023 in News
Source: Variety
By: Emily Davison
Photo: Getty Images via Variety

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of '60s rock bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at 81, Variety reports.

Read the statement from Crosby's wife, Jan Dance, below:

Trending News

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days