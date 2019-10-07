85°
Daughters of Confederacy: Monument removal could cost $1M

4 hours 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2019 Oct 7, 2019 October 07, 2019 7:38 AM October 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Shreveport Times

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - The United Daughters of the Confederacy says a monument in front of a Louisiana courthouse that's been ordered removed is considered very fragile and could cost $1 million to be taken down safely.
  
The UDC told KTSB-TV they hired an expert witness who says the 116-year-old statue outside of Shreveport's Caddo Parish Courthouse could fall apart if it isn't moved carefully. They say the Mississippi Stone Guild found it would take nearly $1 million to properly move it.
  
On Sept. 30, a planning committee recommended setting aside half of that in city funds if the group doesn't move the monument itself by mid-November.
  
The Shreveport Times reports UDC spokeswoman Jackie Nichols told the commission Thursday the amount proposed isn't enough and contends the group never said it would pay for the removal.

