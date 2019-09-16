Daughter to replace Christie Brinkley on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Photo: ABC News

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Christie Brinkley won't be hitting the dance floor this season after she broke her arm during rehearsals.

BBC Studios and ABC said, "Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm."

Instead, Brinkely's daughter will take her mother's place. Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, is a Sports Illustrated model.

"Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on 'Dancing with the Stars' this season," said Brinkley. "Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!"

Brinkley-Cook has already started learning her mother's dance routine.

"I'm doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud," she told "GMA." "She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare."