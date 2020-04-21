Daughter of first responders, 5 years old, dies of COVID-19 complications

Image of Skylar via WXYZ ABC

DETROIT, MI- The 5-year-old daughter of first responders is the first child to die of COVID-19 complications.

Skylar Herbert died Sunday at the Beaumont Royal Oak Hospital after being on a ventilator for two weeks.

Last month, Skylar tested positive for coronavirus and developed a rare form on meningitis and swelling of the brain, according to WXYZ.

"The loss of a child, at any time, under any circumstances, is a tragedy," Beaumont Hospital said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that COVID-19 has taken the life of a child. We extend our deepest sympathy to Skylar’s family and all others who have lost a loved one to this virus."

Skylar's mother has been a Detroit Police officer for 25 years and her father has worked as a firefighter for the Detroit Fire Department for 18 years.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said, "They've been on the frontline and they've served with honor and integrity and they did not deserve to lose their child to this virus. Nobody does."

"A beautiful spirit, happy and full of life before falling ill," LaVondria Herbert said about her daughter Skylar.

"She was a beautiful spirit, she was friendly, she was loving, she was caring, she was funny. Just a happy 5-year-old," Herbert said. "She was a beautiful little girl. She lived her life, she lived her 5 years. You knew she lived a great life in those 5 years."

Although LaVondria and her husband Ebbie are grieving the loss of their daughter, they hope Skylar's battle with the deadly virus serves as a warning to others.