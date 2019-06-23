Daughter of fallen BRPD officer receives personalized rocking horse

BATON ROUGE - The daughter of a Baton Rouge Police Officer who recently died in the line of duty was given a special gift Sunday; a hand-made blue and black rocking horse. Shannon Parson and his wife traveled from Georgia to deliver the wooden horse.

“This is our way of letting them know we are 8 hours away but we still appreciate what you're doing,” sParson.

The couple recently started the non-profit ‘Rock’ Remembering Officer’s Children. The goal, they say, is to give children joy in a time of tragedy. In this case, they want 19-month-old Peyton Totty to smile when she thinks of her dad, Cpl. Shane Totty.

“If I can make Peyton smile when she’s in a room by herself without her dad, then that’s what all of this is all about,” said Parson.

In February, Cpl. Totty was on a motorcycle escorting a funeral when he collided with a truck, dying from his injuries. With the loss being so unexpected, Parson made sure to put personal touches on Peyton's new rocking horse.

“This is actually Shane’s signature,” said Parson pointing to the seat. “This is from the day Shane died where he signed Peyton into daycare.”

So far, Parson has already delivered 14 rocking horses to children who have lost their loved one in the line of duty.