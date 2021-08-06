70°
Latest Weather Blog
Date announced for Saints-Dolphins game in London
Trending News
LONDON - The NFL says the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Baltimore Ravens in the first game at Wembley Stadium next season on Sept. 24.
The Miami Dolphins will take on the New Orleans Saints the following weekend, Oct. 1, at English soccer's national stadium.
The NFL has yet to announce the start times.
They are two of four regular-season games being played in London next season. Twickenham, England's national rugby stadium, is hosting two games later in October.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Growing demand for COVID tests stretching urgent care staff thin
-
Local events canceled, postponed due to COVID-19 surge
-
First cases of COVID Lambda variant reported in North Louisiana
-
Future of residents in filthy group home uncertain after owner dies
-
Man caught on camera stealing 'toy' from adult store in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan suffered 'severe' injury to his left arm; unclear...
-
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
-
Full interview with Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle on Texas &...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dutchtown Griffins
-
Southeastern unveils three new logos in latest rebranding effort