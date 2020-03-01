Data helps Baton Rouge Police analyze areas with the most calls

BATON ROUGE - Data coming from the real-time crime center is helping leaders at Baton Rouge Police isolate which areas of the city to focus on the most.

Over the past month, the most calls came from the 1100 block of Bob Pettit. At least 20 calls were reported from that block.

"There are multiple apartment complexes," Lieutenant William Clarida said. "They have had issues in the past with types of property crimes, some crimes of violence."

The data collected helps police solve repeated problem areas and analyze what is causing the calls. The data also assists police to strategically place resources in problem areas and move resources out of areas that aren't problematic.

With assistance from new technology and analysis of that data, police hope it helps keeps the streets safe by utilizing resources in the most effective and efficient manner.