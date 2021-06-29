Darius Days announces return to LSU basketball for senior season

Darius Days

BATON ROUGE – Forward Darius Days announced Tuesday that he will return to LSU's basketball team for his senior season, according to LSU Sports Communications.

After the 2020-21 season, the Florida native told fans he would enter the draft but he didn't hire an agent or give up his college eligibility.

Days announced his most recent decision in an interview with Jordy Culotta on his Baton Rouge talk show.

“It has been a fun journey (this summer),” Days said. “… Just trying to become an all-around better player, a better leader on the court, off the court and always do the right thing … I feel like coming back to LSU for my senior season, the last ride, getting in the gym, getting better, becoming a better player, God willing next year.”

When asked if he was coming back, Days responded: “Oh, most definitely. I love Louisiana, I love the people. It’s going to be a fun ride. This is the last ride with me and Coach (Will) Wade. I’m the last one left with all the guys I came in with and we’re looking for a title. We’re trying to win a title this year. I heard about some of the games in practice over the summer so I’m very excited about the new guys and some of the returning guys. I’m excited about this season.”

Days played and started in 28 of LSU’s 29 games this past season as LSU finished third in the league, advanced to the SEC Tournament final for the first time since 1993, and won a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.

He averaged 11.6 points a game and a team best 7.8 rebounds a game. He made 51.9 percent of his field goal attempts (123-of-237) and shot 40 percent from the arc, making 52-of-130 attempts. He was also over 70 percent from free throw range (26-of-37). Days averaged 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in the 17 regular season SEC games.

During his junior season, Days has had 21 games in double figures with 10 games of double-figure rebounds. He had eight double-doubles, which was tied for the league lead and he will enter his senior season as the league leader among active players with 16 career double-doubles.

In three years, Days has played in 94 career games with 61 starts at LSU and has been on the court for 68 wins in his three seasons so far.

He was the 40th player to cross the 500-rebound mark during the season, now at 571 entering the 2021-22 season and he is certainly on pace to be the next player to cross the 1,000 career points mark as he stands at 852 through his first three years.

In three seasons, Days has shot 49.8 percent from the floor making 314-of-630 attempts with 117 made career three-pointers.

His career high came in the opener a year ago against SIUE when he scored 24 points (Nov. 26, 2020) and his best rebound game came on Jan. 8, 2020 when he pulled down 16 rebounds against Arkansas. He made five three-pointers against Vanderbilt on March 9, 2019.