Danny degenerates into remnant low

Image: NOAA

MIAMI - Forecasters say the storm Danny has degenerated into a remnant low.

The National Hurricane Center made the announcement Monday. It says no watches or warnings are in effect.

The storm is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) west-southwest of Guadeloupe. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45kph) and is moving west at about 12 mph (19 kph).

The hurricane center says it won't issue anymore advisories on the storm.