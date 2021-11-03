Daniels' lawyer won't detail evidence of affair

WASHINGTON (AP) - The lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels is declining to specify what evidence he is still holding back in support of allegations Daniels had an affair with Donald Trump and was threatened if she didn't keep silent.

Michael Avenatti tells NBC on Monday that his client is "not going to get into the details of everything we have at this time." But he insists "there will be more evidence." He made the rounds of television talk shows the morning after Daniels' "60 Minutes" interview on CBS.

On Monday, Avenatti was asked about his tweet last week of a photo of a CD or DVD that he told CBS was a "warning shot." But he declined to say more about the image, which is unlabeled and indistinct.

Daniels said on "60 Minutes" that she was threatened by an unidentified man to keep silent about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006. Avenatti says he is still working to verify the man's identity. He says he has no direct evidence tying the threat to Trump or his lawyer "other than common sense."