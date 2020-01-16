Dangerous house fire in Old Jefferson area causes extensive damage, resident escapes safely

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in an Old Jefferson area neighborhood.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight at a home on Director Drive; at least one person was inside during the blaze, and they managed to escape safely.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to find the home's kitchen engulfed in flames. They worked quickly to get a handle on the fire and prevent it from spreading past the kitchen and dining area.

By 12:38 a.m. the flames were extinguished.

While the kitchen and dining area withstood extensive fire damage, the remainder of the home suffered smoke damage.

St. George Fire representatives say the Red Cross was summoned to assist the resident.