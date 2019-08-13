Dangerous heat returns Tuesday; Advisory continues

BATON ROUGE – South Louisiana is being warned of dangerous heat and forecasters issued a heat advisory for Monday and again for Tuesday.

Temperatures in the mid 90s will surge the heat index – what it feels like when humidity is factored in – between 102 and 112.

The dangerous heat will bake the region starting late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. The advisory may expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/xWF3ix9Snc — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 12, 2019

The hot temperatures and elevated humidity contributed to the advisory.

The WBRZ weather forecast calls for a similar pattern of heat and rain chances this week – 95 Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain; 93 on Wednesday with a higher, 60% chance of rain; and 93 degrees on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain.

Click HERE for the WBRZ Weather page. Watch TV forecasts for changing weather situations and alerts.

The Livingston Parish School System handed out water to students who rode the school bus home Monday afternoon. East Baton Rouge Parish Schools asked leaders of extracurricular, outdoor activities to change or vary schedules so students spent more time inside.