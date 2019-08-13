86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dangerous heat returns Tuesday; Advisory continues

5 hours 3 seconds ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 August 13, 2019 4:30 AM August 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – South Louisiana is being warned of dangerous heat and forecasters issued a heat advisory for Monday and again for Tuesday.

Temperatures in the mid 90s will surge the heat index – what it feels like when humidity is factored in – between 102 and 112.

The dangerous heat will bake the region starting late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. The advisory may expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The hot temperatures and elevated humidity contributed to the advisory.

The WBRZ weather forecast calls for a similar pattern of heat and rain chances this week – 95 Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain; 93 on Wednesday with a higher, 60% chance of rain; and 93 degrees on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain.

Click HERE for the WBRZ Weather page. Watch TV forecasts for changing weather situations and alerts.

The Livingston Parish School System handed out water to students who rode the school bus home Monday afternoon.  East Baton Rouge Parish Schools asked leaders of extracurricular, outdoor activities to change or vary schedules so students spent more time inside. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days