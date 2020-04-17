Dana DiPiazza - Traffic Reporter

Dana DiPiazza is a Mandeville native and has a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Southeastern University. She joined the WBRZ team as an intern in 2019 before becoming a Web Producer/Traffic Reporter in January 2020. At Southeastern she also was an Anchor/Reporter for Northshore News.



Since she was younger she always adored the mass media industry when the journalism bug hit her she knew she had to act on it in high school. “Growing up in the generation of social media, I am excited to use all platforms to deliver important, accurate information.”



Dana loves spending time with her friends and family. She also loves to travel, live entertainment, and to keep up with all things in pop culture.



Twitter: @danawbrz

IG: @danadipiazza