Dame Vera Lynn, WWII Allied Forces singer, dies at 103

Dame Vera Lynn

A British singer whose heartfelt ballads served as the soundtrack for the Allied effort during World War II passed away Thursday, at the age of 103.

According to CNN, Vera Lynn, a resident of Ditchling, East Sussex, England, died Thursday morning "surrounded by her close family"

Lynn's two most famous songs, "We'll Meet Again," released in 1939 at the start of the war and "The White Cliffs of Dover," recorded in 1942, created a patriotic image of a courageous and phlegmatic Britain that resonates with people in the UK even today. She was also the first English singer to make it to number one in the American music charts.

Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said in the statement: "My mother first became involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 50s when there was very little understanding of the condition and children who suffered from motor learning difficulties were often referred to rather pejoratively as 'spastic.'

"Along with celebrity chums including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people's attitudes towards the disability and help children reach their full potential. There was no one else raising funds to help at that time, so it was groundbreaking work.

"Although my mother was closely associated with other charities, not least those supporting veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity always held a very special place in her heart -- the children loved her as much as she loved them and I'm extremely proud of what it has achieved and the difference it has made to so many families' lives."

Vera Margaret Welch was born in 1917 to a working class family in East Ham, now a London suburb. She began her career singing in working men's clubs at the age of just seven. She took her grandmother's maiden name -- Lynn -- as a stage name at the age of 11.

She left school when she was 14 and was spotted by a booking agent who arranged work for her at parties and events. She later started performing on the radio and released her first solo recording "Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire" in 1936.

In November 1941, Lynn was given her own radio show on the BBC, "Sincerely Yours, Vera Lynn." She later appeared in the film "We'll Meet Again," in which she portrayed a character based on herself.

The "Forces' Sweetheart" spent the spring and summer of 1944 performing for troops stationed in Egypt, India, and Burma (Myanmar).

Once the war ended, Lynn toured Europe and continued to broadcast her radio program. When Decca Records released her next hit, "Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart" in the United States in 1952, Lynn became the first English artist to hit number one on the American record charts.

Britain's PA Media news agency reports that her family confirmed her death in a statement. The family said they were "deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers."

The Royal British Legion said in a tweet on Thursday that Lynn was an "unforgettable British icon" and a "symbol of hope" for the armed forces.

We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Dame Vera Lynn, an unforgettable British icon, symbol of hope to the Armed Forces Community past and present, and much loved longstanding Legion supporter. Our thoughts are with her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/lFrfQPwKbr — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) June 18, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet: "Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."

Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 18, 2020

During her coronavirus address to the nation on April 5, Queen Elizabeth quoted Lynn's famous wartime song, saying the UK should take comfort in the fact "better days will return, we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again."