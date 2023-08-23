98°
Latest Weather Blog
Damaged support prompts emergency lane closure on Intracoastal Bridge - Roadway reopened
UPDATE: The roadway is now back open after an emergency closure.
PORT ALLEN - State transportation officials closed down a lane on LA 1 as workers make emergency repairs to the Intracoastal Bridge.
In a statement late Wednesday morning, DOTD announced the right southbound lane was closing immediately so repairs could be made to a damaged finger joint. It was unclear what caused the damage to the bridge support.
Trending News
The state has not said when it expects the repairs to be completed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students of unaccredited academy that operated for 23 years without certification forced...
-
Hammond councilmember aiming to change city laws; wants police chief to be...
-
After WBRZ report of road rage shooting, gun range says self defense...
-
School district and bus drivers making progress in talks
-
Longtime cattle ranchers fearful of future amid severe drought conditions