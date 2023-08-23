100°
Damaged support prompts emergency lane closure on Intracoastal Bridge - Roadway reopened

UPDATE: The roadway is now back open after an emergency closure. 

PORT ALLEN - State transportation officials closed down a lane on LA 1 as workers make emergency repairs to the Intracoastal Bridge.

In a statement late Wednesday morning, DOTD announced the right southbound lane was closing immediately so repairs could be made to a damaged finger joint. It was unclear what caused the damage to the bridge support.

The state has not said when it expects the repairs to be completed. 

