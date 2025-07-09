84°
Damaged Denham Springs bridge to reopen in July
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Lockhart Road bridge near Ward 2 Water District will be closed while crews make repairs, which could last until the end of July.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that damage was found in the bridge's driving deck and it had to be closed immediately.
DOTD said the bridge is estimated to reopen by the end of the month.
