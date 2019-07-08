81°
Damage reported in Port Vincent after strong winds
PORT VINCENT - People in Port Vincent are reporting damages around their neighborhoods following Sunday's strong winds.
The weather system was reported around 5:30 Sunday afternoon.
One building had metal roofing peeled near the intersection of LA 42 and 431. Also, hundreds of customers reported power outages in Ascension Parish.
