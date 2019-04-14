Dallas transgender woman brutally beaten in broad daylight

62°
Sunday, April 14 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Police are canvassing a Dallas neighborhood for anyone who may have witnessed the brutal beating of a transgender woman in an attack that happened in broad daylight in front of a crowd of people and that was caught on cellphone video.
 
Police say the woman reported the assault while receiving hospital treatment Friday night. According to a police statement, she said she was assaulted that day after a minor traffic accident near the Royal Crest Apartments in the southern part of Dallas.
 
A purported video of the attack posted on Facebook shows a man in a white shirt viciously beating the woman, apparently into unconsciousness, while the crowd looks on and homophobic slurs are shouted.
 
Several women eventually carried the victim's limp body to safety.

