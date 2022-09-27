79°
Latest Weather Blog
Dallas police officer accused in neighbor's death fired
Trending News
DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say an officer accused of fatally shooting her neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed.
The Dallas Police Department fired Officer Amber Guyger on Monday, weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.
Guyger was arrested on a preliminary charge of manslaughter days after the shooting. She is out on bond.
Jean family attorneys and protesters had called for her firing following the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family of Allie Rice start 'Live Like Allie' campaign as case is...
-
More development approved along Burbank corridor despite flooding concerns
-
Baker bus driver placed on leave claims school system withheld stipend from...
-
Secretary of State 'researching' voter registration activities at East Baton Rouge field...
-
More than $40K missing at WBR sheriff's office; employees implicated in growing...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report