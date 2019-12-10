Dallas firm seeks to demolish abandoned Brandywine condos and build new apartments

Brandywine Apartments

BATON ROUGE – For some time, the Brandywine condominiums have been an eyesore to locals, and though community leaders have been eager to eradicate blight, they've been unable to finalize a decision in regards to Brandywine's abandoned homes.

But now, an out-of-state company is chiming in with a proposal that community leaders may find attractive.

According to The Advocate, the Sonoma Housing Advisors of Dallas has submitted a site plan to the City-Parish Planning Commission that would demolish the condos on Darryl Drive and replace them with the Sherwood Oaks Apartments.

If built, Sherwood Oaks would be a 280-unit apartment complex featuring a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments.

The planning commission will meet to vote on the site plan, Jan. 21.