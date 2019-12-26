Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins surprises mom with the biggest gift she's ever gotten

68°
Thursday, December 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tigers are the gift that keeps giving and that includes the former Tigers. 

Former LSU offensive tackle and now Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins made his momma's Christmas dream come true with a gift she never saw coming. 

According to KATC Collins gave his momma a house. 

"I was totally caught off guard," Loyetta Collins told CNN affiliate WVLA. "I was astonished. I'm truly overwhelmed. This has truly been an awesome Christmas for me."

