Dalai Lama recovering after being hospitalized with chest infection
NEW DELHI, India - The Dalai Lama has been hospitalized in New Delhi with a chest infection, according to his spokesman.
The Dalai Lama flew from his headquarters for consultations with doctors in the capital and was hospitalized on Tuesday, ABC News reports.
Spokesman Tenzin Taklha said the 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader is taking medication and is ikely to spend a day or two in the hospital. Before this recent hospitalization, Takhla said the spiritual leader had already cut back on travel in order to take care of his health.
"Long-distance travelling is tiresome. Generally, he is in very good health. But he is taking precautions," he told The Associated Press.
