71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dalai Lama recovering after being hospitalized with chest infection

3 hours 41 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2019 Apr 10, 2019 April 10, 2019 6:06 AM April 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

NEW DELHI, India - The Dalai Lama has been hospitalized in New Delhi with a chest infection, according to his spokesman.

The Dalai Lama flew from his headquarters for consultations with doctors in the capital and was hospitalized on Tuesday, ABC News reports.

Spokesman Tenzin Taklha said the 83-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader is taking medication and is ikely to spend a day or two in the hospital. Before this recent hospitalization, Takhla said the spiritual leader had already cut back on travel in order to take care of his health.

"Long-distance travelling is tiresome. Generally, he is in very good health. But he is taking precautions," he told The Associated Press.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days