Daily levee inspections starting along Mississippi River in BR

2 hours 2 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 9:41 AM March 25, 2020 in News
By: AE Stevenson

BATON ROUGE - The Army Corps of Engineers will begin conducting daily monitoring of levees along the Mississippi River extending from Baton Rouge to Venice due the elevated levels of the river.

In Baton Rouge, as of Wednesday morning the river is three feet above flood stage at 38 feet.  In New Orleans, at the Carrollton Gage the levels have risen to 15 feet.

The levels at the Carrollton Gage activates new phases of flood fight procedures.

In order to maintain social distancing, inspectors are asking people maintain a distance of 6 feet if people are going to approach personnel.

The Corps maintains their current stance of not opening the flood control structures of the Bonnet Carre Spillway and the Morganza Floodway Control Structure.

