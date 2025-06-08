Dads gather for early celebration of fathers in Metro Council District 5

BATON ROUGE - Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst hosted the inaugural "Fathers in 5" gathering Saturday, getting an early start on Father's Day celebrations.

Those who attended enjoyed games, music and food at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center.

Hurst said he wanted the event to help neighborhoods bond.

"What we're doing is celebrating today, is celebrating men that have given so much to our community. It's our opportunity to give back to them. Men always cook on Father's Day anyway, so what we did is create a cookout competition where every neighborhood in my district had the opportunity to sign up and compete," Hurst said.

The cooks competed in two categories - one for boiled meat and the other for barbecue.