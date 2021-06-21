76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dad of LSU Baseball pitcher dies in Father's Day weekend tubing accident

7 hours 58 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, June 21 2021 Jun 21, 2021 June 21, 2021 12:37 PM June 21, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A tuber died in a river accident this weekend, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Keith Hilliard, 53, got off a tube into the river and did not resurface.  His body was later found and attempts to revive him failed, sheriff's deputies said.

Hilliard left the tube to try to find something he dropped into the water, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said an exact cause of death is pending the result of an autopsy, although deputies noted the situation appears to have been a freak accident.

The incident happened not long after launching near Hancock Lane. 

Trending News

Hilliard is the father of LSU Baseball pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, a senior who graduated from Central High School. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days