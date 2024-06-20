DA to share new details from proceedings after grand jury hears Daniel Callihan, Victoria Cox murder case

LORANGER - A grand jury met Thursday morning to hear the Tangipahoa Parish cases of Daniel Callihan and Victoria Cox after the alleged murder of a Loranger woman and her 4-year-old daughter.

After the hearing, 21st District Attorney Scott Perrilloux hosted a meeting regarding the grand jury's initial proceedings.

Both Callihan and Cox were arrested and are being charged with capital murder and sexual battery in Jackson, Mississippi.

You can watch that meeting live on YouTube here.

According to reports, Callihan killed Callie Brunett, in her home. He stole Callie's car and her two daughters Erin and Jalie Brunett, and took off with Cox. Erin was killed in Mississippi, and Jalie was injured and brought to the hospital.

Jalie survived and was taken to a hospital before being reunited with her grandparents.

When Callihan was arrested in Mississippi, he said had no reason for what he did, claiming to be sober at the time of the killing and kidnapping.

"I would kill me...I have told [police] everything I did, and I have agreed to not bite it," Callihan said. "For what I did? Lethal injection is the easiest thing for me."