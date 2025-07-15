DA's office says grand jury chooses not to indict New Roads woman accused of killing infant son

NEW ROADS — A Pointe Coupee Parish grand jury chose not to indict a woman accused of killing her infant son earlier this year.

Ke'Iondra Butler, 19, was arrested on murder charges after her child died in April. She was also arrested for obstruction of justice.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Tony Clayton said that, because grand jury proceedings are secret, they could not provide any other information, except to say that the DA’s Office respects the decisions of every grand jury.

Officials were dispatched to a medical call for Butler's infant child and began to resuscitate the young boy after seeing red fluids from the infant's mouth and nose. The boy later died at the hospital.

Butler was then arrested after her statements seemed inaccurate based on the evidence at the scene, New Roads Police said.

A two-year-old child was taken from Butler's home and given to the Department of Children and Family Services.